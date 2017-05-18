Cook County holding rabies, microchip clinics
Cook County is holding more than 30 low-cost rabies vaccine clinics and four low-cost microchip clinics this summer. A full schedule of where and when the rabies clinics will take place is posted on the department's website , cookcountyil.gov/agency/animal-and-rabies-control-0.
