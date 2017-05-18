Cook County holding rabies, microchip...

Cook County holding rabies, microchip clinics

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Cook County is holding more than 30 low-cost rabies vaccine clinics and four low-cost microchip clinics this summer. A full schedule of where and when the rabies clinics will take place is posted on the department's website , cookcountyil.gov/agency/animal-and-rabies-control-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,534,192
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min Chicagoan by Birth 240,778
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 50 min Kevin Lynch75 393
Deporting Seniors 1 hr But brain works 3
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,684
Apartment (May '07) 2 hr Earl 3
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr RACE 105,185
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC