Cook County approves tax incentive for Elk Grove company
Cook County commissioners approved a tax incentive for an Elk Grove Village company to relocate and expand within the village. Commissioners approved a 6B incentive for Synergy Mechanical Solutions, 55 N. Lively Blvd., to move into a 7,410-square-foot space and lease an additional 4,600 feet to a future industrial user.
