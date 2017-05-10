Cook County approves tax incentive fo...

Cook County approves tax incentive for Elk Grove company

Cook County commissioners approved a tax incentive for an Elk Grove Village company to relocate and expand within the village. Commissioners approved a 6B incentive for Synergy Mechanical Solutions, 55 N. Lively Blvd., to move into a 7,410-square-foot space and lease an additional 4,600 feet to a future industrial user.

