Columbo again denied parole in Elk Grove Village triple murder
Patty Columbo, who as a young woman was considered the "mastermind" behind the violent slaying of her parents and brother in Elk Grove Village, has once again been denied parole. Illinois Prisoner Review Board members Thursday voted 13-1 to keep Columbo in prison.
