Chikago's Bulgarian School Fundraises For Own Building
The price of one of Hristo Stoichkov 's T-shirts, included in a fundraising aution with the purpose of purchasing an own building for the Little Bulgarian School in Chicago 's subirb of Elk Grove Village has reached USD 3.800, reported BNR. At the sae time the signed boxing gloves of the Kubrat and Tervel Pulev brothers were sold for USD 4,000.
