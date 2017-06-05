Chicago man charged with cousin's murder at Elk Grove motel
A Chicago man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his 33-year-old cousin who was found dead in an Elk Grove Village motel room Sunday. Deon Moore, 36, was charged Wednesday in the death of Larry Moore, 33, also of Chicago.
