Chicago man charged with cousin's murder at Elk Grove motel

Wednesday May 24

A Chicago man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his 33-year-old cousin who was found dead in an Elk Grove Village motel room Sunday. Deon Moore, 36, was charged Wednesday in the death of Larry Moore, 33, also of Chicago.

