Caputo's grocery store in Des Plaines closes again

Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery store formerly named Joe Caputo & Sons at 959 E. Oakton St., confirmed Tuesday he's permanently out of business. The store had been closed the past few days to the surprise of some shoppers.

