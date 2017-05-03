Caputo's grocery store in Des Plaines closes again
Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery store formerly named Joe Caputo & Sons at 959 E. Oakton St., confirmed Tuesday he's permanently out of business. The store had been closed the past few days to the surprise of some shoppers.
