Capstone Art Exhibition opens at Elmhurst College

Art student Amarelis Morales' project explores the nature of the emerging LatinX social movement, which is a gender-neutral way of referring to a person of Latin American descent. Senior art students will explore themes ranging from a look into a budding cultural movement to a playful Western spin on traditional Japanese food packaging during the Elmhurst College Art Department's 49th annual Spring Capstone Art Exhibition.

