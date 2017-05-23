Big vote on $25 million Route 53 stud...

Big vote on $25 million Route 53 study coming Thursday

The tollway board will vote Thursday on whether to undertake a $25 million contract to study extending Route 53 north. Tollway leaders pushed forward Monday with a $25 million contract to study extending Route 53 north amid objections from Lake County residents who called it a "boondoggle" and a "charade" at a planning committee meeting.

