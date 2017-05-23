Big vote on $25 million Route 53 study coming Thursday
The tollway board will vote Thursday on whether to undertake a $25 million contract to study extending Route 53 north. Tollway leaders pushed forward Monday with a $25 million contract to study extending Route 53 north amid objections from Lake County residents who called it a "boondoggle" and a "charade" at a planning committee meeting.
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Enter Username
|1,535,030
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|District 1
|240,870
|GOP: Kids should be financially independent soo...
|2 hr
|Bro bro bro
|6
|Trumps Orange Aid Benefits Rich
|3 hr
|Fladot Lier
|4
|The Downtowners (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Deep
|2
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Police involved in fatal Summit shooting (Apr '06)
|Jul '16
|Rip
|547
