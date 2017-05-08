As July 1 Effective Date Approaches, Cook County Issues Draft Regulations for Paid Sick Leave
As we have previously reported, both Chicago and Cook County have passed paid sick leave laws that entitle covered employees to earn up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year. Our previous alerts on these ordinances, which are linked here and here , provide background on the basic requirements of these ordinances.
