Arlington Heights police using Elk Grove's jail

Arlington Heights will use the jail facilities of Elk Grove Village during the estimated 18-month construction of a new police station, while other towns' jails will be used as backups. Those taken into custody by Arlington Heights police will be taken to Elk Grove's police department, 901 Wellington Ave., even though operations of Arlington Heights' police department are temporarily headquartered at 1500 W. Shure Drive on the north side of Arlington Heights.

