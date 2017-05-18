Arlington Heights police using Elk Gr...

Arlington Heights police using Elk Grove's jail

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Arlington Heights will use the jail facilities of Elk Grove Village during the estimated 18-month construction of a new police station, while other towns' jails will be used as backups. Those taken into custody by Arlington Heights police will be taken to Elk Grove's police department, 901 Wellington Ave., even though operations of Arlington Heights' police department are temporarily headquartered at 1500 W. Shure Drive on the north side of Arlington Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Julia 1,533,285
Kayla korves 9 min RB righteousness 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 240,744
Beautify Lake St. 3 hr Manieri2 16
Why are so many shins in town (Sep '15) 3 hr Manieri2 25
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 5 hr Ellie Jenkins78 392
Bottomless wife? 5 hr Turgid Member 2
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC