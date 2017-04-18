Your health: Challege 22 to raise awa...

Your health: Challege 22 to raise awareness about veterans' struggles

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Daily Herald

Join the Daily Herald and Fittest Loser contestants in Challenge 22, an exercise event to raise awareness about the struggles veterans returning home face. To shine a spotlight on the issues facing veterans on their return home, the Daily Herald, in partnership with the Elk Grove Village Park District, Push Fitness, and the Heart of a Marine Foundation, is sponsoring Challenge 22 on Saturday, April 22, Join the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser contestants in tackling multiple workout stations with themed challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RiccardoFire 1,518,516
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min District 1 240,217
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 49 min Into The Night 8,132
Alternative Energy Provider soon to launch in t... 1 hr ENERGY101 2
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 10,556
Division Beautification Project 2 hr Calcagno25 5
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 2 hr About time 4
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC