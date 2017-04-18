Your health: Challege 22 to raise awareness about veterans' struggles

Join the Daily Herald and Fittest Loser contestants in Challenge 22, an exercise event to raise awareness about the struggles veterans returning home face. To shine a spotlight on the issues facing veterans on their return home, the Daily Herald, in partnership with the Elk Grove Village Park District, Push Fitness, and the Heart of a Marine Foundation, is sponsoring Challenge 22 on Saturday, April 22, Join the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser contestants in tackling multiple workout stations with themed challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.