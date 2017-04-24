Wheeling opts out of county minimum w...

Wheeling opts out of county minimum wage, sick-leave ordinances

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris said Cook County's minimum wage hike creates unfair competition between businesses in the village and those in the collar counties. Wheeling has opted out of Cook County ordinances raising the minimum wage and requiring employers to provide sick-leave days.

