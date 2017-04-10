Weekend picks: Jack Hanna brings 'Int...

Weekend picks: Jack Hanna brings 'Into the Wild' to the Genesee

Friday Apr 7

Famed TV animal expert Jack Hanna shares loads of travel stories and brings along a few wild beasts for his touring "Into the Wild Live" tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $26-$36.

