Voters give Elk Grove Township permission to buy new property
Voters gave Elk Grove Township permission Tuesday to buy property as part of a plan to consolidate services to one location. In a 37-11 vote at the annual town hall meeting, residents authorized using proceeds from the potential sales of three township properties on buying a new property.
Read more at Daily Herald.
