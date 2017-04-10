Voters give Elk Grove Township permis...

Voters give Elk Grove Township permission to buy new property

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Voters gave Elk Grove Township permission Tuesday to buy property as part of a plan to consolidate services to one location. In a 37-11 vote at the annual town hall meeting, residents authorized using proceeds from the potential sales of three township properties on buying a new property.

