'Steak Your Claim' at WACO's meat raffle April 29
Join the Woodfield Area Children's Organization's third annual "Steak Your Claim" meat raffle fundraiser on Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Real Time Sports, 1120 W. Devon, Elk Grove Village. For just one dollar a chance, you could win racks of lambs, one-pound rib-eye steaks, seafood, thick stuffed pork chops, and at least five slabs of bacon will be raffled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|1,520,243
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|loose cannon
|240,275
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,562
|Blood on Scavo's Hands (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|ObservantEye
|12
|Madonna Del Carmine, or Guadalupe
|7 hr
|ObservantEye
|10
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|105,128
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC