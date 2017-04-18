'Steak Your Claim' at WACO's meat raf...

'Steak Your Claim' at WACO's meat raffle April 29

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Daily Herald

Join the Woodfield Area Children's Organization's third annual "Steak Your Claim" meat raffle fundraiser on Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Real Time Sports, 1120 W. Devon, Elk Grove Village. For just one dollar a chance, you could win racks of lambs, one-pound rib-eye steaks, seafood, thick stuffed pork chops, and at least five slabs of bacon will be raffled.

