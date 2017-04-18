Retiring police officer fights against parole for Columbo killers
The slideshow began with yellowing photographs of an Elk Grove Village home, its window drapes drawn shut and newspapers piling up on the front porch. The front yard has been neatly trimmed and the house appears undisturbed, except for a team of detectives entering the front door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,518,682
|WildBill Supports Gay Rights
|37 min
|WILDBILL
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,558
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Gone but not forgotten (May '09)
|2 hr
|Toomey dumpling
|734
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Fidel
|49
|Quote of the Decade.
|4 hr
|test
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC