Rauner to suburban business group: State 'very close' to budget deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner told a suburban business group today that state lawmakers are "very close" to a budget deal that would break a two-year stalemate. He offered no details but called it "a big comprehensive package" and asked the crowd at a GOA Regional Business Association luncheon to "stay strong."

