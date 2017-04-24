Rare treatment center for anxiety opens in Elk Grove
Local officials and community members gathered to dedicate the most recent of only four residential treatment centers in the nation for anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder Friday on the campus of Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. But what makes the new Foglia Family Foundation Residential Treatment Center truly unique is that it's the only one to treat both those disorders and chemical dependency under one roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Leave Ghost Alone
|1,521,307
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|Secure Team Annou...
|240,305
|Scenes from Saturday's March for Science
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|3 hr
|Full Visual
|5
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|honeymylove
|2,526
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|3 hr
|Full Visual
|3
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,573
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC