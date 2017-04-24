Rare treatment center for anxiety ope...

Rare treatment center for anxiety opens in Elk Grove

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Daily Herald

Local officials and community members gathered to dedicate the most recent of only four residential treatment centers in the nation for anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder Friday on the campus of Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. But what makes the new Foglia Family Foundation Residential Treatment Center truly unique is that it's the only one to treat both those disorders and chemical dependency under one roof.

