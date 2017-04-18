Porte Brown Named as One of the 2017 ...

Porte Brown Named as One of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois

Porte Brown LLC, a Chicagoland firm, has been named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The Best Places to Work competition is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois.

