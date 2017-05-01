Polish eatery opens in Elk Grove Village

Polish eatery opens in Elk Grove Village

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Polish food served up at picnics, festivals and markets over the past year has found a permanent home in Elk Grove Village. Tata's Pierogi Co., owned by Leszek Jakubowski and Aneta Olesiak, opened its doors at 554 E. Devon Ave. for a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,525,062
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min Jose Hose 240,476
The Adult Bookstore in 2017 3 hr Denny 1
Obama 3 hr Joan 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr _Zoey_ 10,603
Salvo pleads guilty, looking at 10 years in jail. 5 hr WILDBILL 15
Car Jacking 7 hr Captain Dunghorse 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 02 at 9:21PM CDT

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC