One injured in accidental shooting at gun club

A Sheriff's Department statement said deputies and Bristol Fire and Rescue personnel responded at about 10:56 a.m. to a conservation club in the 21300 block of 85th Street in Bristol for a report of a subject injured after being accidentally shot. When they arrived, deputies found a 64-year-old Kenosha male subject suffering from a shotgun wound to his abdomen.

