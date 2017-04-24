No bond for suspect accused of strangling Schaumburg woman
Bob [email protected] member of Tiffany Thrasher, right, leaves Rolling Meadows Courthouse after hearing where murder suspect Bulmaro Mejia-Maya was held on no bail Thursday afternoon. Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Easter weekend slaying of Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg.
