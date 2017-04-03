McNichols to hold open house of new facility
ELK GROVE VILLAGE − The McNichols Chicago Metals Service Center − a 112,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility − will hold its public debut April 26-27 during a two-day Open House. The Metals Service Center began operating at 2200 Arthur Ave. in Elk Grove Village in July, 2016 after relocating from Des Plaines, where it had operated for 10 years.
