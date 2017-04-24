Man who stabbed wife with screwdriver at hospital pleads guilty to murder
A man who fatally stabbed his wife with a screwdriver after locking her in a hospital bathroom pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Javier Bahena-Arellano admitted to the brutal attack on Francisca Quintero-Montoya, the mother of his three children, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village two years ago.
