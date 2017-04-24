Man gets 30 years for using screwdriver to kill wife in hospital bathroom

A sorrowful chapter in the lives of the Bahena siblings concluded Monday when their father, Javier Bahena-Arellano of McHenry, admitted stabbing to death his estranged wife, Francisca Quintero-Montoya, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village while family members struggled futilely to save her. Quintero-Montoya, 42, and her extended family were gathered at the cardiac care unit on March 22, 2015, grieving the loss of her brother, who suffered a heart attack and died about 9:30 a.m. that day, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Denise Loiterstein.

