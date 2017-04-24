Man gets 30 years for using screwdriver to kill wife in hospital bathroom
A sorrowful chapter in the lives of the Bahena siblings concluded Monday when their father, Javier Bahena-Arellano of McHenry, admitted stabbing to death his estranged wife, Francisca Quintero-Montoya, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village while family members struggled futilely to save her. Quintero-Montoya, 42, and her extended family were gathered at the cardiac care unit on March 22, 2015, grieving the loss of her brother, who suffered a heart attack and died about 9:30 a.m. that day, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Denise Loiterstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,521,952
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|Dr Guru
|240,348
|Michael Hahn, Kim Goldman Hahn, The OJ Simpson ... (Apr '06)
|2 hr
|guest
|397
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|2 hr
|CIA and FBI
|6
|What happened to the Hillside Shopping Center? (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Scrubber59
|627
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Police involved in fatal Summit shooting (Apr '06)
|Jul '16
|Rip
|547
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC