Mack Technologies Purchases 6th Pillarhouse Selective Soldering System

Elk Grove Village, IL Pillarhouse USA, a global leading supplier of Selective Soldering Systems, announced that Mack Technologies has placed an order for their 3rd Jade Mk II selective soldering system in 2017, and their 6th Jade machine overall, for their manufacturing facilities. Mack Technologies is a leading supplier of printed circuit board assembly, systems assembly, and electronics contract manufacturing services for the defense, communications, industrial, energy, and medical industries.

