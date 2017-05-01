Lake Couty's Rose honored at retirement cremony
Labeled by Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran as trusting, loyal, and with "more integrity than anyone I know," Undersheriff Raymond Rose was ushered into retirement with a two-hour celebration at the sheriff's office Friday morning. Rose, who announced a few weeks ago he would end his 50-year law enforcement career in late April, said his success during the past four years at the sheriff's office was a tribute to the men and women who served under him.
