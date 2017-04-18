Lake County Undersheriff Rose ending ...

Lake County Undersheriff Rose ending four-decade law enforcement career

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Pete Tekampe, left, and Lake County Undersheriff Ray Rose, middle, congratulate Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran after he won the Lake County Farm Bureau's 16th Annual Race for Hunger at Piggly Wiggly in Antioch. Lake County Undersheriff Raymond J. Rose will retire at the end of the month, ending a more than 40-year law enforcement career during which he led the investigation into one of the Northwest suburbs' most infamous crimes.

