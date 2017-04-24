Kenneth Young Center holds 16th annual Run/Walk May 6
The Kenneth Young Center's 16th annual Hustle For Health 5K Run/Walk fundraiser is scheduled rain or shine for Saturday, May 6, at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Busse Woods Level IV Area on the southwest corner of Higgins and Arlington Heights roads.
