Kenneth Young Center holds 16th annua...

Kenneth Young Center holds 16th annual Run/Walk May 6

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Kenneth Young Center's 16th annual Hustle For Health 5K Run/Walk fundraiser is scheduled rain or shine for Saturday, May 6, at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Busse Woods Level IV Area on the southwest corner of Higgins and Arlington Heights roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Soetoro Sucked 1,521,961
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Coffee Party 240,355
I think she is pissed. From a few years ago. 25 min SENIORS READ-THIS 6
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 30 min RACE 105,131
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 31 min OUTLAW-HALAL-FOODS 13
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 32 min RACE 10,582
Scary Obituary 37 min DITTTTTTTTOS 11
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC