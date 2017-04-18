Governor discusses changes to fix the broken system
ELK GROVE VILLAGE Governor Bruce Rauner today joined the Growth Opportunity Alliance and discusses changing the broken system to grow Illinois' economy. "The Growth Opportunity Alliance is a wonderful organization, and it gets to the root exactly what we're working for every day: growing opportunities, growing jobs, and growing Illinois," said Governor Rauner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|muslim day
|240,252
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Deplorable Joey
|1,519,807
|gang's in addison (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|176
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|honeymylove
|2,522
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|know it All
|8,137
|Kayla korves
|8 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|9 hr
|Member
|45
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC