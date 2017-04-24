Filmmaker claims violent action film ...

Filmmaker claims violent action film 'Free Fire' is 'a study in empathy'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Daily Herald

Director Ben Wheatley says his action shoot'em up "Free Fire" with Brie Larson and Sharlto Copley is actually a study in empathy. I caught up with British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director/co-writer of the new action black comedy "Free Fire," by phone as he was being driven to an airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,235
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 35 min RACE 105,143
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Bulb failure 240,428
Slop em some more God!!! 3 hr doG mnDaed lyoH r... 1
Make Melrose Park White Again 6 hr Benevento 2
A few ITEMS of interest. 7 hr JOCULARITY JOCULA... 4
Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots. 8 hr Not on my watch 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,681 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC