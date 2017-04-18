ESO welcomes 8,700 students to youth ...

ESO welcomes 8,700 students to youth concert program 'Compose Yourself'

Composer James M. Stephenson, center, watches as Elgin Symphony Orchestra Resident Conductor Stephen Squires, right, leads principal flutist Jean Bishop and principal timpanist Robert Everson during an ESO youth concert. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomed 8,700 area elementary and middle school students to the Ainsworth Concerts for Youth in early April.

