ESO welcomes 8,700 students to youth concert program 'Compose Yourself'
Composer James M. Stephenson, center, watches as Elgin Symphony Orchestra Resident Conductor Stephen Squires, right, leads principal flutist Jean Bishop and principal timpanist Robert Everson during an ESO youth concert. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra welcomed 8,700 area elementary and middle school students to the Ainsworth Concerts for Youth in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,518,566
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|District 1
|240,224
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|8,132
|Alternative Energy Provider soon to launch in t...
|5 hr
|ENERGY101
|2
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,556
|Division Beautification Project
|6 hr
|Calcagno25
|5
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|7 hr
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC