Elk Grove's Doggy Egg Hunt offers new level of networking
A dog agility course and a relay race were necessary evils for about an hour before the much-anticipated Easter egg hunt. And that finale lasted just a few seconds on Saturday during the Doggy Egg Hunt in Elk Grove Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,512,386
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|27 min
|RACE
|105,092
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|239,993
|Spoil your lighter piglets rotten some more God!!!
|1 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|4 hr
|Failures
|13
|Im glad march madness is over
|5 hr
|FascistsRaTitAgain
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC