Elk Grove's Doggy Egg Hunt offers new...

Elk Grove's Doggy Egg Hunt offers new level of networking

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Daily Herald

A dog agility course and a relay race were necessary evils for about an hour before the much-anticipated Easter egg hunt. And that finale lasted just a few seconds on Saturday during the Doggy Egg Hunt in Elk Grove Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,512,386
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 27 min RACE 105,092
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min mdbuilder 63,611
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min Chicagoan by Birth 239,993
Spoil your lighter piglets rotten some more God!!! 1 hr doG mnaDed lyHo r... 1
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 4 hr Failures 13
Im glad march madness is over 5 hr FascistsRaTitAgain 3
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 05 at 4:07AM CDT

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC