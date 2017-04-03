Elk Grove Village police seek help fi...

Elk Grove Village police seek help finding missing woman, 57

Police are asking the public to help locate a 57-year-old woman who wandered away from her adult son in Elk Grove Village. Meri Manika has limited English, suffers from schizophrenia and was upset after recently being evicted from her home in Winnetka, authorities said.

