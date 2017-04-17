Elk Grove Village plans to opt out of...

Elk Grove Village plans to opt out of Cook County minimum wage law

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Top row: Trustees Samuel L. Lissner, Jeffrey C. Franke, Patton L. Feichter, James P. Petri. Bottom row: Trustee Nancy J. Czarnik, Mayor Craig B. Johnson, Trustee Christine K. Prochno Elk Grove Village plans to opt out of a Cook County ordinance raising the minimum wage, despite earlier indications the industrial-heavy community could support a compromise mandatory pay increase.

