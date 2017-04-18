Editorial: We must make lawmakers accountable to the public ahead of their party leaders

In a speech to suburban business and government leaders Wednesday, Gov. Bruce Rauner all but promised that the state Senate's on-again-off-again Grand Bargain budget compromise will be ready for prime time "in the next couple weeks." The prediction came in some contrast to another of the governor's pronouncements to a luncheon audience in Elk Grove Village -- that solving the budget impasse, as important as that is, is secondary to changing the culture of government in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.