Director, Facility Operations

Apply at: https://www.aap.org/employment The nation's leading advocacy organization for children's healthcare seeks an individual to manage multiple priorities and keep projects on task by directing all facility operations including building and equipment maintenance and repair, grounds keeping, safety, security, space planning, shipping/receiving, mail room, and office supplies. With the organization's move from Elk Grove Village to Itasca in Fall of 2017, this individual will serve as a key advisor on the Headquarters of the Future project team pertaining to construction, mechanicals, office layout, grounds, and direct all aspects of office and employee relocation.

