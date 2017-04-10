Director, Facility Operations
Apply at: https://www.aap.org/employment The nation's leading advocacy organization for children's healthcare seeks an individual to manage multiple priorities and keep projects on task by directing all facility operations including building and equipment maintenance and repair, grounds keeping, safety, security, space planning, shipping/receiving, mail room, and office supplies. With the organization's move from Elk Grove Village to Itasca in Fall of 2017, this individual will serve as a key advisor on the Headquarters of the Future project team pertaining to construction, mechanicals, office layout, grounds, and direct all aspects of office and employee relocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|positronium
|1,515,824
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|239,946
|Chicago IL Police Stop Lying and Man Up On >> J...
|5 hr
|Military_ECom
|1
|Susan Rice Treachery Continues.
|6 hr
|SoundsGood2Me
|15
|Great Fireworks display.
|6 hr
|Beautiful-Huh
|1
|These idiots are teaching our kids.
|7 hr
|EndTeachersUnions
|3
|Chris Etherton
|7 hr
|Huma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC