DeLuca again denied parole in Elk Grove Village murders
Illinois Prisoner Review Board members voted unanimously Thursday to keep DeLuca, 79, in prison for the slaying of three Elk Grove Village family members four decades ago. DeLuca and his former girlfriend, Patty Columbo, 60, are each serving sentences of more than 200 years in prison for killing Columbo's parents, Frank and Mary, and her teenage brother, Michael.
