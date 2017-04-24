Challenge 22 in Elk Grove highlights health issues facing veterans
To shine a spotlight on the issues facing veterans on their return home, the Daily Herald, in partnership with the Elk Grove Village Park District, Push Fitness, and the Heart of a Marine Foundation, sponsored Challenge 22 on Saturday. Participants in the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser contest and others who chose to join in tackled multiple workout stations with themed challenges -- for example, 22 pushups, 22 situps, 22 jumping jacks -- to help bring awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
