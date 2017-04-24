Boom mic operator from Elk Grove want...

Boom mic operator from Elk Grove wants work to be heard, not seen

Former Elk Grove Village resident Eric Anthony operates the boom mic, dangling equipment over movie and TV actors' heads to catch every sound. Elk Grove Village-born Eric Anthony operates his boom mic to capture dialogue on the set of the popular TV series "Empire," which is set in Chicago.

