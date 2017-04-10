Bill inspired by Mount Prospect cross...

Bill inspired by Mount Prospect crosswalk death sails through House

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Daily Herald

Legislation inspired by the death of a Mount Prospect cyclist, which stiffens penalties for drivers who hit people in crosswalks, is moving through the General Assembly. The legislation was inspired by the death of Mount Prospect cyclist Joni Beaudry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min mdbuilder 1,515,546
Chris Etherton 28 min Shelly 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min District 1 239,920
Harry fan 3 hr Harry fan 1
Division Beautification Project 5 hr LaRocco 4
Susan Rice Treachery Continues. 6 hr Wake Up 14
Boycott United Airlines 6 hr Wake Up 22
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC