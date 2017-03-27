World's Fair expo takes visitors back...

World's Fair expo takes visitors back in time

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Visitors stepped back in history Sunday to relive the 1933-34 Chicago World's Fair, during the 23rd annual World's Fair Memorabilia Show in Elk Grove Village. More than 400 people were expected at the show, which featured a special display of the Chicago fair, themed "A Century of Progress."

