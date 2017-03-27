World's Fair expo takes visitors back in time
Visitors stepped back in history Sunday to relive the 1933-34 Chicago World's Fair, during the 23rd annual World's Fair Memorabilia Show in Elk Grove Village. More than 400 people were expected at the show, which featured a special display of the Chicago fair, themed "A Century of Progress."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Joy
|1,509,726
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|8 min
|Coal city TAX Payer
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,564
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|ANTARCTICA DATA CUT
|63,580
|White country boys know how to shoot!
|6 hr
|Marksmanship 101
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|RACE
|105,062
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC