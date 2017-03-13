Tollway looks to add I-PASS penalty f...

Tollway looks to add I-PASS penalty for not having transponder

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Are there more cars than I-PASS transponders in your household? You might face additional charges when driving through toll plazas without one. Illinois tollway directors Monday postponed voting on a staff plan to impose a 50 percent transaction fee on I-PASS account holders who incur tolls without transponders in their vehicles.

