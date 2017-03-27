Taps flowing at Elk Grove Village's f...

Taps flowing at Elk Grove Village's first microbrewery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Mikerphone Brewing, Elk Grove Village's first microbrewery, opened last weekend to long lines of beer drinkers. Located at 121 Garlisch Drive, the brewery featured beers music-themed beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min NotSoDivineMsM 1,510,244
Give liberals a stroke! Fight for coal powered... 16 min Trump is the man 1
News Sessions: DOJ will crack down on federal grants... 19 min Trump is the man 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 50 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,080
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr CrunchyBacon 105,074
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 239,644
Southern Ill will vote to expell Chicago From S... (Sep '15) 1 hr Peoria 5
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC