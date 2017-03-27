Taps flowing at Elk Grove Village's first microbrewery
Mikerphone Brewing, Elk Grove Village's first microbrewery, opened last weekend to long lines of beer drinkers. Located at 121 Garlisch Drive, the brewery featured beers music-themed beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|1,510,244
|Give liberals a stroke! Fight for coal powered...
|16 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Sessions: DOJ will crack down on federal grants...
|19 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,080
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|105,074
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,644
|Southern Ill will vote to expell Chicago From S... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Peoria
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC