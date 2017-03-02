Suburban Man Guilty Of Fraud

The founder of a northwest suburban tech company has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $9 million. Gregory Webb, 71, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elk Grove Village-based InfrAegis Inc., was convicted last year on nine counts of mail and wire fraud for fraudulently raising more than $9 million from more than 200 investors.

