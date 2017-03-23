Schiele Group Effort to Educate Progr...

Schiele Group Effort to Educate Program a Success

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Printing Impressions

John Schiele, President of Schiele Graphics, lectures on the different mediums and sizes used on the new Fuji Inca digital press. As part of its "Effort to Educate" program, Schiele Group - comprising Schiele Graphics and Repro Graphics - has held many student training sessions since the program was founded three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min tuffy 239,397
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min OBAMA the GENIUS 1,508,654
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Cute 71,272
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 8 hr SweLL GirL 10,497
gang's in addison (Sep '07) 13 hr Lord JuJu 175
Obama has LEAK under sink. 17 hr TROY the Plumber 36
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec '16 Ford 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC