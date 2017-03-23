Police: Drunken Elk Grove woman hit squad car
A 44-year-old Elk Grove Village woman faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield from a private driveway after her vehicle struck a police vehicle and injured the officer inside early Sunday morning, authorities said. Kerry A. Stevens is scheduled to appear in court Friday, April 7, in Rolling Meadows, according to Elk Grove police.
