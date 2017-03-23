Performance Boost for High-End Machine Tool CNC Hardware

Siemens introduces Sinumerik Operate 4.7 software and new, more powerful CPUs, plus 15 in and 19 in "Blackline" touch panels in widescreen format for the Sinumerik 840D sl CNC For shorter program runtimes, faster simulation and overall faster operation. For shorter program runtimes, faster simulation and overall faster operation, Siemens introduces Sinumerik Operate 4.7 software and new, more powerful CPUs, plus 15 in and 19 in "Blackline" touch panels in widescreen format for the Sinumerik 840D sl CNC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.