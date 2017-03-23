Moylan adding office hours in Elk Grove Village
Starting March 23, Moylan will be accessible at Elk Grove Village Public Library, 1001 Wellington Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He'll host additional satellite office hours at the same time and location on April 20, May 25, June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24. Moylan has regular office hours the first and third Wednesday of each month at Park Ridge Public Library, 20 S. Prospect Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|INFOWARS
|239,264
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|tyreene
|1,508,059
|Gone but not forgotten (May '09)
|4 hr
|beezerman67
|731
|managers at Steak N Shake sell Passports
|10 hr
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Haley Gerhart
|347
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|CCS
|3
|Proviso High School board member charged with b... (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|caf007
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC