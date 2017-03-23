Moylan adding office hours in Elk Gro...

Moylan adding office hours in Elk Grove Village

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Daily Herald

Starting March 23, Moylan will be accessible at Elk Grove Village Public Library, 1001 Wellington Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He'll host additional satellite office hours at the same time and location on April 20, May 25, June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24. Moylan has regular office hours the first and third Wednesday of each month at Park Ridge Public Library, 20 S. Prospect Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.

