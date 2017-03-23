Mount Prospect officer laid to rest w...

Mount Prospect officer laid to rest with full honors

A well-loved officer and family man, who fulfilled a second calling as a Mount Prospect police officer later in life, was laid to rest Saturday flanked by fellow officers from the surrounding suburbs. About 100 officers stood in the pouring rain to salute Lawrence E. "Larry" Rosenbarski, 58, whose casket was carried in a maroon-colored hearse.

